SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Receives $26.04 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.08.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on S. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SentinelOne by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,982,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,480,000 after purchasing an additional 442,593 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 193,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 95,206 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,407 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 329,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 74,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SentinelOne by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,554,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,201,000 after acquiring an additional 74,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.
S opened at $20.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.74. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.66.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.40 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 54.53%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
