SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Receives $26.04 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2024

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:SGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.08.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on S. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Read Our Latest Report on SentinelOne

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $1,055,292.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,632,518.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $72,826.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 347,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,609,195.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $1,055,292.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,632,518.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,583 shares of company stock worth $8,355,882. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SentinelOne by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,982,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,480,000 after purchasing an additional 442,593 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 193,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 95,206 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,407 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 329,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 74,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SentinelOne by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,554,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,201,000 after acquiring an additional 74,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Stock Down 2.7 %

S opened at $20.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.74. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.66.

SentinelOne (NYSE:SGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.40 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 54.53%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.