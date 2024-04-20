John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 102.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

