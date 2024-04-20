Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Announces $0.19 Dividend

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th.

Keppel Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KPELF opened at $5.25 on Friday. Keppel has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03.

Keppel Company Profile

Keppel Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity business in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. The company operates through, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Connectivity. It manages private funds and listed real estate investment and business trusts, in areas of infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity; energy and environmental solutions and services, including commercial power generation, renewables, environmental engineering and construction, and infrastructure; operation and maintenance; property development and investment; master development; sustainable and innovative urban space solutions; and system integration solutions and services.

