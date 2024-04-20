Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Announces $0.19 Dividend

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th.
Keppel Stock Performance
OTCMKTS KPELF opened at $5.25 on Friday. Keppel has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03.
Keppel Company Profile
