Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,952 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 46,500 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $11,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.00. 1,350,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $160.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPE. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.12.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

