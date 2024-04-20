Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 153,865 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 444.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,865 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.14% of BellRing Brands worth $10,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 59.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 108.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRBR stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.98. The stock had a trading volume of 994,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,209. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $62.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $430.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $57,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,785.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BRBR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.08.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

