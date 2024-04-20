Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Trading Up 0.2%

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.14 and last traded at $47.06. Approximately 48,668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 354,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAIN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average of $43.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $129.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 8.37%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 250.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,197 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at about $9,889,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,674,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at about $5,518,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at about $6,538,000. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Articles

