Regional REIT’s (RGL) Sell Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Regional REIT Stock Performance

RGL opened at GBX 21.75 ($0.27) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 19.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 26.63. The company has a market capitalization of £112.17 million, a PE ratio of -167.31 and a beta of 0.86. Regional REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 12.70 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 56 ($0.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Regional REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 5.45%. Regional REIT’s payout ratio is presently -3,846.15%.

Regional REIT Company Profile

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

