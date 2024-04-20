Brokers Set Expectations for Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a report released on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $791.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 22.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

NYSE:HOG opened at $38.06 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

