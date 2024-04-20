Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.10) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 386.25 ($4.81).
Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.
