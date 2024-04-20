Reviewing J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) and Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI)

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Free Report) and Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

J Sainsbury pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Sendas Distribuidora pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. J Sainsbury pays out 1,061.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sendas Distribuidora pays out 9.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares J Sainsbury and Sendas Distribuidora’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J Sainsbury N/A N/A N/A $0.02 202.06 Sendas Distribuidora $13.32 billion 0.26 $142.21 million $0.53 24.34

Analyst Recommendations

Sendas Distribuidora has higher revenue and earnings than J Sainsbury. Sendas Distribuidora is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than J Sainsbury, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for J Sainsbury and Sendas Distribuidora, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J Sainsbury 0 0 0 0 N/A Sendas Distribuidora 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares J Sainsbury and Sendas Distribuidora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J Sainsbury N/A N/A N/A Sendas Distribuidora 1.07% 16.78% 1.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.0% of J Sainsbury shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sendas Distribuidora beats J Sainsbury on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets. It is also involved in the online grocery and general merchandise operations. In addition, it offers financial services, such as credit cards, scorecards, and personal loans; and home, car, pet, travel, and life insurance products. J Sainsbury plc was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals. It sells its products through brick-and-mortar stores, as well as through telesales. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

