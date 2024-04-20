Critical Analysis: Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) vs. Pono Capital Two (NASDAQ:PTWO)

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) and Pono Capital Two (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.5% of Hims & Hers Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of Pono Capital Two shares are held by institutional investors. 31.6% of Hims & Hers Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.9% of Pono Capital Two shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hims & Hers Health and Pono Capital Two, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hims & Hers Health 0 5 8 0 2.62 Pono Capital Two 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus target price of $14.85, indicating a potential upside of 24.76%. Given Hims & Hers Health’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Hims & Hers Health is more favorable than Pono Capital Two.

This table compares Hims & Hers Health and Pono Capital Two’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hims & Hers Health -2.70% -7.21% -5.81% Pono Capital Two N/A -6.63% 0.73%

Volatility & Risk

Hims & Hers Health has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pono Capital Two has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hims & Hers Health and Pono Capital Two’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hims & Hers Health $872.00 million 2.92 -$23.55 million ($0.11) -108.18 Pono Capital Two N/A N/A $340,000.00 N/A N/A

Pono Capital Two has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hims & Hers Health.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products primarily focusing on general wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care. In addition, the company's curated non-prescription products include melatonin and biotin in the wellness specialty category; moisturizers, creams, sunscreen, serum, face oil, and face wash in the skincare specialty; condoms, climax delay spray and wipes, vibrators, and lubricants in the sexual health and wellness specialty; and shampoos, conditioners, scalp scrubs, and topical treatments, such as minoxidil in the hair care specialty category. Further, it offers medical consultation and post-consultation support services, as well as health and wellness products through wholesale partners. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

About Pono Capital Two

Pono Capital Two, Inc. does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pono Capital Two, Inc. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

