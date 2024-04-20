RIA Advisory Group LLC Invests $35,000 in Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN)

RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Rail Vision at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rail Vision in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Rail Vision Price Performance

Rail Vision stock opened at 1.04 on Friday. Rail Vision Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of 0.99 and a fifty-two week high of 23.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is 3.21.

Rail Vision Profile

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. The company's railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer that is designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

