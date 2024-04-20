Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.60.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SAIC

Science Applications International Stock Performance

SAIC opened at $124.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.70. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $95.43 and a 12-month high of $145.17.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.01). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $95,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,162.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Science Applications International news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo bought 795 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.04 per share, with a total value of $100,201.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $95,486.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,162.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after acquiring an additional 491,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,210,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $460,775,000 after purchasing an additional 68,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,486,000 after purchasing an additional 94,874 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 13.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,823,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $297,969,000 after purchasing an additional 328,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Science Applications International by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,810,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $225,082,000 after purchasing an additional 233,075 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Science Applications International

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.