Smart for Life Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, April 22nd (NASDAQ:SMFL)

Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, April 22nd. The 1-7 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 22nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 22nd.

Smart for Life Stock Performance

SMFL opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The company has a market cap of $384,800.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36. Smart for Life has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $68.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smart for Life

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart for Life stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.12% of Smart for Life as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Smart for Life Company Profile

Smart for Life, Inc acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements under the Smart for Life brand; dietary supplements; and nutritional products, including whey protein isolate powder, tablet supplements for joint health, nitric oxide, post workout blends, Omega-3 supplements, and pre-workout supplements under the Sports Illustrated Nutrition brand for athletes and active lifestyle consumers.

