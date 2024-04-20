StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Central Valley Community Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Central Valley Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

The company has a market cap of $235.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.24. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $22.89.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 23.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 582.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4,477.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

