StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Sypris Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.18 million, a P/E ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90. Sypris Solutions has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYPR. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,309,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 134,802 shares during the period. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,471,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 506,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 25,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the period. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.