RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

RF Industries Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 million, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). RF Industries had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RF Industries will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,174 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

