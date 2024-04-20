WP Advisors LLC Takes $271,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,532 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp lifted its position in General Motors by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.57.

General Motors Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE GM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.37. 15,514,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,723,066. The company has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $46.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.57%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

