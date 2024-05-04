Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Ryan S. Keeton Sells 8,250 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 8,250 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $953,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,637,430.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Carvana Stock Performance
CVNA traded up $5.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,523,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,314,580. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $124.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 3.28.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Carvana from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.44.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
