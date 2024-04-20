Zhang Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 150.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,418 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,673 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 121,265.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 535.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,100 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.