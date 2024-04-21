Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.50 target price on the stock.
Shares of SNBR stock opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05. Sleep Number has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $303.91 million, a P/E ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 1.96.
Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.32. Sleep Number had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $429.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sleep Number will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.
