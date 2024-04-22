Diversified LLC Has $347,000 Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Diversified LLC cut its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $144.81. The stock had a trading volume of 215,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,642. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.72 and a 200-day moving average of $146.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

