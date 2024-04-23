20,257 Shares in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Purchased by Significant Wealth Partners LLC

Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,257 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Euronav by 177.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EURN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Euronav in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Euronav from $17.86 to $21.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.86 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.18.

Euronav Price Performance

Shares of EURN opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. Euronav NV has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.51.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $233.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.87 million. Euronav had a net margin of 69.69% and a return on equity of 25.45%. Equities analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

