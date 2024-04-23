HomeTrust Bancshares (HTBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $50.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.66 million.

Shares of HTBI opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.77. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HTBI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

