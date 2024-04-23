360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04

360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, April 28th.
360 Capital Mortgage REIT Stock Performance
360 Capital Mortgage REIT Company Profile
360 Capital Mortgage REIT is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Elstree Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Australia. It invests in a range of fixed income and hybrid securities, and other debt securities issued by government bodies, companies and specialist financing vehicles.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 360 Capital Mortgage REIT
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Sherwin-William’s Win Over PPG Stock in The Construction Boom
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Zscaler’s Potential Upside Continues to Explode
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 3 A.I. Stocks to Watch Out For Not Named NVIDIA
Receive News & Ratings for 360 Capital Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Capital Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.