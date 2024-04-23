Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Declares GBX 20.70 Dividend

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20.70 ($0.26) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Associated British Foods Trading Up 9.9 %

Shares of Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 2,755 ($34.03) on Tuesday. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,804.50 ($22.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,765 ($34.15). The firm has a market cap of £20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2,036.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,357.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,294. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.25.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

