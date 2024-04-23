Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.14.

NYSE:HOG opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $44.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.81.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $791.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Boston Partners raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,206,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,398,000 after buying an additional 659,654 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,355,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,053,000 after buying an additional 22,595 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,241,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,115,000 after buying an additional 689,363 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,461,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,330,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,860,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

