Analysts’ Upgrades for April 23rd (ACI, AMN, APA, ASAI, ATRC, AXP, BCE, BL, BLRX, BSRR)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, April 23rd:

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Roth Mkm currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

APA (NASDAQ:APA)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $62.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $150.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $130.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $227.00 target price on the stock.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $12.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $6.50.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $450.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $340.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1,685.00 price target on the stock.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) was upgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Alliance Global Partners currently has $67.00 target price on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $48.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $41.00.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Compass Point currently has $42.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating.

