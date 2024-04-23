Aspire Private Capital LLC Buys 387 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 769.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 10,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TLT stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $89.25. 10,682,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,216,379. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.52.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

