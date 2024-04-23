CashBackPro 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $477,281.81 (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One CashBackPro token can currently be bought for $5.82 or 0.00008773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CashBackPro has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $524.82 million and $477,281.81 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011572 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001501 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,300.01 or 0.99991582 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00011372 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.56 or 0.00101891 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro (CBP) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,225,977 tokens. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 5.970797 USD and is down -7.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $264,369.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

