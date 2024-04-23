Casper (CSPR) Reaches Market Cap of $382.56 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Casper has a market capitalization of $382.56 million and $6.45 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be bought for $0.0320 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Casper has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Casper

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,550,734,568 coins and its circulating supply is 11,959,232,097 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,548,857,466 with 11,957,443,461 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03253759 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $7,302,539.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

