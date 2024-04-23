GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $1.03 Million in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $71,080,000. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,072,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,773,000 after buying an additional 246,370 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,918,000 after buying an additional 127,381 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 644,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,889,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 487,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,508,000 after buying an additional 61,040 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPSB traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.60. 1,468,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,416,909. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.61. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $29.94.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.