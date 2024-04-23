Verge (XVG) Price Reaches $0.0062 on Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Verge has a total market cap of $102.91 million and $7.90 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,428.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.27 or 0.00762133 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.05 or 0.00128038 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008670 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00042508 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.78 or 0.00183329 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00050943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.80 or 0.00108088 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

