cat in a dogs world (MEW) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $143.01 Million

cat in a dogs world (MEW) traded 23% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, cat in a dogs world has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. cat in a dogs world has a total market capitalization of $544.01 million and $143.01 million worth of cat in a dogs world was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cat in a dogs world token can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000504 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
cat in a dogs world Token Profile
cat in a dogs world’s genesis date was March 25th, 2024. cat in a dogs world’s total supply is 88,888,888,888 tokens. cat in a dogs world’s official Twitter account is @mewsworld. The official website for cat in a dogs world is mew.xyz.
Buying and Selling cat in a dogs world
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cat in a dogs world directly using U.S. dollars.
