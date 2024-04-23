Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 1,330 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas cut its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.32. 4,400,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,836,695. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.43.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.45%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

