5,218 Shares in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) Acquired by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JMOM. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 173.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 122,059 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 135,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,989,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 111,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 104,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 64,040 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.80. 46,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,127. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average of $47.09. The company has a market cap of $858.52 million, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.01. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $52.95.

About JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.