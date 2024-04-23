CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.580-0.620 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion. CoStar Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.58-0.62 EPS.

CoStar Group Trading Down 0.8 %

CSGP stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.62. 3,026,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 92.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.84. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.15 and a 200-day moving average of $84.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a current ratio of 12.01.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CoStar Group

About CoStar Group

(Get Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.