CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.580-0.620 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion. CoStar Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.58-0.62 EPS.
CoStar Group Trading Down 0.8 %
CSGP stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.62. 3,026,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 92.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.84. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.15 and a 200-day moving average of $84.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a current ratio of 12.01.
CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.
