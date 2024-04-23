Critical Survey: CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) versus Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX)

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) and Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and Context Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CytomX Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33 Context Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

CytomX Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $3.10, indicating a potential upside of 83.68%. Context Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 183.69%. Given Context Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Context Therapeutics is more favorable than CytomX Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics -0.56% N/A -0.26% Context Therapeutics N/A -115.50% -97.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares CytomX Therapeutics and Context Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

67.8% of CytomX Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Context Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of CytomX Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Context Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CytomX Therapeutics and Context Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics $101.21 million 1.12 -$570,000.00 ($0.02) -83.96 Context Therapeutics N/A N/A -$23.96 million ($1.50) -0.94

CytomX Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Context Therapeutics. CytomX Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Context Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

CytomX Therapeutics has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Context Therapeutics has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Context Therapeutics beats CytomX Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc., an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology. It also develops CX-904, a T-cell-engaging bispecific antibody targeting the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) on tumor cells and the CD3 receptor on T cells; CX-2051, a conditionally activated ADC for optimizing the therapeutic index for EpCAM-expressing epithelial cancers, including colorectal cancer; and CX-801, an interferon alpha-2b PROBODY cytokine. In addition, the company's development pipeline comprises CX-2029, a conditional activated ADC targeting CD71; and BMS-986288, a PROBODY version of non-fucosylated ipilimumab. It has strategic collaborations with Amgen, Astellas, Bristol Myers Squibb, Regeneron, and Moderna. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors in the United States. It develops CLDN6xCD3 bsAb, an anti-CD3 x anti-Claudin 6 antigen bispecific monoclonal antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc. for the development of an anti-claudin 6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy. Context Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

