Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $692,917,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,830,000 after acquiring an additional 85,685 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,586,000 after acquiring an additional 80,145 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,488,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of VGT traded up $7.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $494.45. 518,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,292. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $516.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $482.02. The company has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $368.39 and a 12 month high of $536.63.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

