Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 1,675 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for 1.0% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,869,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $472,464,000 after acquiring an additional 87,516 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,297,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $369,688,000 after purchasing an additional 639,467 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 29.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,438,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $355,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,444 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,400,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $338,234,000 after acquiring an additional 796,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $99,908,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.76. The company had a trading volume of 12,913,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,289,917. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $18.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.