Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 7,113 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,113 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 56.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 120.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 153,630 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.6% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 56,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,142,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,075,583. The stock has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.04. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $39.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average is $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

