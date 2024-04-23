Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned about 0.08% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIW. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 46,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $729,000.

NYSEARCA FIW traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,430. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.15. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $102.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.97.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

