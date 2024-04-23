Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Trims Stake in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its position in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,948,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,395 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in S&W Seed were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 4,070,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 139,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SANW remained flat at $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 11,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.04. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 million, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

