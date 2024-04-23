DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches Market Capitalization of $696,876.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $6.49 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0565 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.54 or 0.00089641 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00034995 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00013103 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003222 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000155 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.