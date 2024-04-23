Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,196 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.16.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $158.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $117.18 and a 1-year high of $168.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.55.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.