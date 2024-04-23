RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 17.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 8.5% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 375.5% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 520,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,461,000 after purchasing an additional 410,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in RTX by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $101.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.89. The company has a market capitalization of $135.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $102.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

