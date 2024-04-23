Telemus Capital LLC Buys 2,990 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 978.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,781,000 after purchasing an additional 495,860 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,235,000 after purchasing an additional 324,019 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,275.7% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 29,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $1,403,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $251.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.71 and a one year high of $260.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CB shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.37.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

