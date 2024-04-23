Duality Advisers LP Sells 12,971 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,971 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

NYSE HP opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average is $38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.51. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $46.55.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.24. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.88.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

