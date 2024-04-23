Element Wealth LLC Has $279,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,645,000 after acquiring an additional 503,970 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,458,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,798,000 after purchasing an additional 266,516 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,778,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,896,000 after purchasing an additional 145,168 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,188,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,142,000 after purchasing an additional 96,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,422,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,958,000 after purchasing an additional 348,710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.77. 2,496,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,649,304. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.05. The company has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

