CV Advisors LLC Invests $245,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CV Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 0.2% of CV Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.27. 45,241,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,879,648. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.18 and a 200 day moving average of $149.56. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.02 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $246.09 billion, a PE ratio of 293.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.